Ratings agency expects IT services major to remain net cash positive even if its Rs 16,000 crore-buyback offer gets fully subscribed.

The ratings and outlook on Tata Consultancy Services are not affected by the company's Rs 16,000 crore offer for share repurchases, Standard & Poor's said in a statement.

Earlier this week, announced a Rs 16,000-crore share buyback - biggest in the Indian capital market, as it looks to return surplus cash to shareholders.

"We believe will maintain its net cash positive financial position, even if its offer for share repurchase were to be fully subscribed. As of December 31, 2016, has net cash and cash equivalents of Rs 386 billion (Rs 38,600 crore)," it added.

TCS' operations continue to perform in line with expectations and supports the rating, it said.

said Indian technology players will continue to grow at a slightly slower pace over the next two to three years due to technological disruptions.

However, is expected to maintain its leadership position within the overall Indian technology space.

The company's modest acquisition spending and minimal capital spending will also leave significant free operating cash flows on its balance sheet, it said.

"Our current rating on already factors in a certain level of acquisitions and shareholder distributions by the company. We continue to believe that the company will maintain financial discipline reflective of its credit profile," it added.

expects Indian IT majors like TCS, and to continue to generate significant cash flows despite making modest acquisitions to augment their technological capabilities.

"We also expect the to continue to optimise their shareholder returns through increased distributions," it added.