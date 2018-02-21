TCS will not move its 1,500-employee unit out of Lucknow: Chandrasekaran

Chairman N said on Wednesday that the group’s flagship company would not move its 1,500-employee centre out of Lucknow. Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Investors’ Summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of a galaxy of industry captains, said TCS' presence in Uttar Pradesh was, in fact, being strengthened. He said was developing a mega-development centre to accommodate 30,000 people and plans were afoot to set up another centre in Varanasi. The brass, led by CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan, had called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in August amid reports the company's Lucknow operations were being shut down.

They had told him was not retrenching any of its Lucknow unit staff, but only consolidating operations in a bigger centre in Noida and relocating manpower. Adityanath had, however, said the government would ensure that did not shift its operations from Lucknow. The company had then said it was expanding its Noida operations — supporting 15,000 people — to accommodate 25,000-40,000 employees. According to sources, some employees from the Lucknow centre have already been relocated to Indore and Noida.