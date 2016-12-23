Tech distribution start-up YMS Mobitech expanding in Uttar Pradesh

Company
Business Standard

Virendra Singh Rawat  |  Lucknow 

Mobile app-based e-distribution start-up YMS Mobitech is expanding its operations in Uttar Pradesh by adding physical retail stores, distributors and foot sales force to its network.

Currently, YMS e-distribution network spans almost 12,000 retailers and 361 distributors across 400 cities in India, including 650 retailers in UP, YMS's Co-founder Akash Kasaundhan told Business Standard Friday.

He said YMS platform guaranteed on-demand sales with zero dead stock and zero loss of business opportunity for existing retailers, as the app kept a track of all tasks and reports.

The company already has a tie-up with LeEco mobiles as National Distributor (West Zone) for the end-to-end sale of the mobile brand in India. It also sells Xiaomi accessories across West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Sikkim and other North Eastern states.

"We are now eyeing similar tie-ups with 3-4 smartphone brands by March 2017 and target to become the country's largest e-distribution network," he added.

