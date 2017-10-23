Tech firms have only 26% women in engineering roles: Survey

-
The overall representation of women in the engineering workforce of IT firms is just 34 per cent, according to a survey.
“The average number of women (irrespective of their function) in tech companies, we found that the overall representation was 34 per cent,” according to survey by Belong on ‘The gender gap in the tech industry in India’.
Belong survey looked at all tech companies in the country and found that there is one woman engineer as against three men engineers, leading to the fact that the Indian technology industry has just 26 per cent women in engineering roles.
The Belong survey was done with information technology-enabled services firms with over 50 employees and the data was collected from around three lakh women.
This reinforces the assumption that science, technology, engineering, and math jobs attract less women, the survey added.
After analysing the career trajectories of techies, who moved into managerial positions and data, the survey found that the transition of men on an average to managerial positions is usually after six years of experience while women move to these roles after eight years of experience.
The survey showed that 45 per cent of women move out of core engineering roles after close to eight years.
