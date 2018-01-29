Tech Mahindra Q3 net rises 10% to Rs 9.43 bn on increase in active client

IT services firm today reported 10.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.43 billion for the third quarter ended December 2017. The firm had registered a net profit of Rs 8.56 billion in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, said in a statement. The consolidated revenue stood at Rs 77.76 billion in the quarter under review, up 2.9 per cent from Rs 7,5.57 billion in the year-ago period, as per Indian Accounting Standards.

The earnings per share stood at Rs 10.73 for the December quarter. "Our focus on digital transformation, continuous reskilling of our workforce to meet the future demands of our market space is showing encouraging results," Vineet Nayyar, Vice Chairman of said. He said that the results also demonstrated the company's focus on execution, that is key in an "otherwise unpredictable macro business environment". On sequential basis, net profit was up 12.8 cent while the revenue was up 2.2 per cent. In dollar terms, the company's profit grew 16.5 per cent to $147 million while revenue was up 8.3 per cent to $1.2 billion over the year ago period. The company added 18 active clients compared to the trailing September quarter, taking the active client count to 903 at the end of December 2017. Its total headcount was at 1,15,241 people. C P Gurnani, CEO and MD of Tech Mahindra, said: "We have continued to clock steady growth in the quarter across revenue, profits and new business. Our commitment to 'DAVID' strategy (Digitisation, Automation, Verticalisation, Innovation, Disruption) has yielded marquee deals in the digital space"