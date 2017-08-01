CP Gurnani was Tuesday re-appointed as the Managing Director & CEO of Tech Mahindra for a period of five years.
The company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange that the board meeting held on Tuesday approved re-appointment of Gurnani as Managing Director & CEO with effect from August 10, 2017.
Appointed as Managing Director of Tech Mahindra in 2012, Gurnani was in June 2009 appointed CEO of Mahindra Satyam, succeeding A S Murthy who was appointed by the government board after the multi-crore rupee scam broke out in the then Satyam Computer Services.
Popular as CP in his peer group, he played a key role in the transformation of Mahindra Satyam and its eventual merger with Tech Mahindra.
Previously, he headed Tech Mahindra's global operations, sales and marketing functions, and led the development of the company's competency and solution units.
An alumnus of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, he has held several leading positions with HCL Hewlett Packard Limited, Perot Systems (India) Limited and HCL Corporation Ltd in his career.
Gurnani served as Nasscom's chairman for 2016-17.
