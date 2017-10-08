TechM files petition against RCom over dues

-
The quality of service and amounts billed are disputed, RCom said in a regulatory filing terming the petitions as “misconceived, premature and motivated by extraneous considerations.”
RCom and Aircel had signed binding agreements in September 2016 for the merger of mobile business. RCom’s Rs 11,000 crore tower deal with Brookfield is also being reworked following termination of wireless merger talks with Aircel.
