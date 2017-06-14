Tejas Networks raises Rs 349.50 crore from anchor investors

The initial public offer (IPO) committee of allocated 1.35 crore shares to eighteen anchor investors at a higher end of price band of Rs 257 per share aggregating Rs 349.50 crore. The price band for the has been fixed at Rs 250-257 per share. The opened on Wednesday, 14 June 2017 and closes on 16 June 2017.

The offer comprises of fresh issue of Rs 450 crore. At the lower price band of Rs 250 per share, the issue size is 1.80 crore shares. At a higher price band of Rs 257, the issue size works out to 1.75 crore shares. The offer also comprises offer for sale of 1.27 crore shares. At the lower price band of Rs 250 per share, the size works out to Rs 317.79 crore and at the higher price band of Rs 257, the issue size works out to Rs 326.69 crore.

The offer for sale of 1.27 crore shares is made by selling shareholders, comprising institutional investors Cascade Capital Management Mauritius, Sandstone Private Investments, Intel Capital (Cayman) Corporation, its senior management team and other individual shareholders.

The objects of the issue are working capital requirement of around Rs 303 crore, capital expenditure towards payment of salaries and wages for R&D team of around Rs 45.29 crore and rest for general corporate purposes (over Rs 101 crore), apart from the benefits of listing the equity shares on the and the to enhance its visibility and brand image and provide liquidity to its existing shareholders. The allocation of over 22% of issue proceeds for general corporate purposes is unusually high.

Tejas Networks' consolidated net profit jumped 117.92% to Rs 63.22 crore on 39.96% rise in net sales to Rs 878.20 crore in the year ended 31 March 2017 (FY 2017) over FY 2016.

Incorporated in 2000, Bangalore-based (TN) is an optical and data networking products company. TN designs, develops and sells products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utility companies, defence and government entities in India and over 60 countries.