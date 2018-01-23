Telcos call for tax relief under GST; raise OTT, infra issues with Trai

in their meeting with regulator on Tuesday raised multiple pain points, including app-based calling, rationalisation of taxes and infrastructure expansion woes, that are adversely impacting their business. "We had very fruitful discussion with players.

They were unanimous on some of the issues that should deal with in this year like OTT (over-the-top) consultation, one country one licence, infrastructure related issues, rationalisation of taxes under GST ... There were six to seven issues that they want the regulator to look into," told reporters after the meeting. also called for a spectrum policy to make the aware in advance about the auction of frequency bands, the (Trai) said. "They will give us details of the issues in a couple of days after which will be able to share specific roadmap," said. The said that also asked for consultation around mobile number portability and unsolicited commercial calls. Talking about call drop report, said, "We will publish their performance report by the end of this month." The reports may have come under the new quality of service norms and the regulator will compile the performance reports based on that data.