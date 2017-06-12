Telcos themselves to blame for not investing in new tech: Reliance Jio

Lowering of these levies can generate Rs 20,000-25,000 cr additional EBITDA for industry

Mukesh Ambani-owned on Monday said telcos not investing in new technology and instead leveraging their balance sheet are themselves to blame for financial difficulties.



Newcomer Jio, which met the Interministerial Group (IMG) on Monday said operators need to raise funds by selling stake or invest in new technology through internal accruals.



"Operators (excluding Jio) need to invest Rs 1,25,000 crore, payback debt and they need to invest in technology, as growth is happening in data...They can do this by selling stake," said a senior official who did not want to be named.



Stating that the financial stress being faced by operators was "their own creation", the official said the only policy intervention required is in form of reduction in rates, licence fee and USO levies.



Lowering of these levies can generate Rs 20,000-25,000 crore additional for the industry, the official said after coming out from the 45-minute meeting with the IMG.



The IMG on Monday began consultation with operators as part of efforts to address the financial difficulties being faced by the sector. The telcos are reeling under a massive Rs 4.6 lakh crore debt, and are facing pressure on revenue, profitability and all another financial matrix in face of increasing competition intensified by the entry of



Over the next few days, the IMG will also meet other operators including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular, as well as top officials of telecom PSUs Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd.

Press Trust of India