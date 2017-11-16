Telecom jobs under threat? RCom, Tata Tele sack around 1,000 employees each

The Indian telecom sector is witnessing unprecedented sackings with Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications would be asking its 1,000 employees to leave the company after the company decided to shut down its 2G/ based telecom business



Apart from Reliance Communications, Tata Teleservices has also asked around 1,000 employees to leave the company in the last one year even as it sold its telecom business to Bharti Airtel.





Earlier, Videocon Telecom, Uninor had S-Tel had also removed their employees after they shut their wireless telephony business. Both failed to take on the competition unleashed by which offered free voice telephony to its customers.