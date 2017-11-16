JUST IN
Telecom jobs under threat? RCom, Tata Tele sack around 1,000 employees each

Both companies failed to take on the competition unleashed by Reliance Jio which offered free voice telephony to its customers.

BS Reporter 

No revenue growth for incumbent telcos in FY18

The Indian telecom sector is witnessing unprecedented sackings with Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications would be asking its 1,000 employees to leave the company after the company decided to shut down its 2G/3G based telecom business

 Apart from Reliance Communications, Tata Teleservices has also asked around 1,000 employees to leave the company in the last one year even as it sold its telecom business to Bharti Airtel.

Both companies failed to take on the competition unleashed by Reliance Jio which offered free voice telephony to its customers.

Earlier, Videocon Telecom, Uninor had S-Tel had also removed their employees after they shut their wireless telephony business.
First Published: Thu, November 16 2017. 12:23 IST

