Telecom wars: Poaching the new weapon for players as user market slows down

Reliance Jio’s goals are unambiguous. It wants to grab 50 per cent of the revenue market share in the mobile business, which roughly comes to getting around 400 million customers and a multifold increase in data usage. But currently with an over 22 per cent of the revenue share and about 162 million customers, that target is still far away.

That is why, starting January, Jio has unleashed yet another price war so that it can grab customers from incumbent operators. And this time its focus is on wooing the over 500 million 2G users who hardly use any data. Jio recently ...