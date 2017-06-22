Govt assures of corrective steps to ensure telcos' growth

-
ALSO READTelecom giants, barring Jio, clamour for sops: What will the govt do? Idea-Vodafone to merge:10 interesting facts about the Indian telecom sector Customers will force Airtel, Vodafone, Jio into battle for market share Reliance Jio user addition slowing; Airtel could be long-term winner: UBS Jio effect? Telecom industry is at its weakest, govt will have to step in
-
The much-awaited meeting between the government and the telecom companies to evolve a resolution to the stressed health of the sector was held here on Thursday afternoon
Representatives of telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular, Reliance Jio and Reliance Communications met Communications Minister Manoj Sinha and Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan besides other government officials in the ministry.
Among the industrialists, Anil Ambani of Reliance Communications, Sunil Mittal of Bharti Airtel and Mahendra Nahata of Reliance Jio were present in the meeting. They were not immediately available for comment.
Initially, the company chiefs met Sinha separately. The government has set up an inter-ministerial group (IMG) which is holding hearings with all the stakeholders. The group members have already met the main telecom companies, including MTNL and BSNL.
The task of the inter-ministerial group (IMG) is to examine systemic issues affecting viability and repayment capacity of the telecom sector and furnish recommendations for resolution of stressed assets. It is expected to submit its recommendations within three months.
The group, comprising officials from the finance and telecom ministries, was set up after top banks expressed concern about financial stress in the industry.