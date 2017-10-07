'Television channels thought TED Talks was boring'

Having spent his childhood years in Mussoorie, and no stranger to India, Chris Anderson, head of TED, is bringing TED Talks to television in a tie-up with STAR India. For the non-profit TED, renowned for its ideas-based conferences, available free on the internet, it is its first such project on TV globally. In India to announce the launch of the show hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Anderson and Juliet Blake, head of TV and curator of special projects at TED, speak to Urvi Malvania. Edited excerpts: Isn’t going from web to television a backward step? Anderson: ...