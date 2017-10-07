'Television channels thought TED Talks was boring'

Having spent his childhood years in Mussoorie, and no stranger to India, Chris Anderson, head of TED, is bringing TED Talks to television in a tie-up with STAR India. For the non-profit TED, renowned for its ideas-based conferences, available free on the internet, it is its first such project on TV globally. In India to announce the launch of the show hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, Anderson and Juliet Blake, head of TV and curator of special projects at TED, speak to Urvi Malvania. Edited excerpts: Isn’t going from web to television a backward step? Anderson: ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?