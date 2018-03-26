Sachin Tendulkar-backed fashion start-up raises Rs 300 mn in debt funding

Sachin Tendulkar-backed fashion start-up has raised Rs 300 million in debt funding from Alteria Capital, one of India’s leading venture debt Launched in 2012, initially focused on sports memorabilia before expanding to celebrity brands. The company owns brands such as Collectabillia, Imara, and Wrogn, and collaborates with sports star and movie actors including Virat Kohli, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon to promote those. “High growth need access to multivariate sources of capital and it is great for Indian start-ups to have more access to venture debt,” said Anjana Reddy, founder & chief executive officer, The deal represents the second investment from Alteria Capital’s maiden Rs 10 billion fund, which saw its first close in February.

Alteria provides venture debt to high growth innovative Indian start-ups with a cheque size range of Rs 20 million – Rs 1 billion. It had recently announced its first investment in ready-to-cook foodtech startup, Fingerlix (Maverix Platforms).