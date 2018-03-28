Tesla slumps for second straight day after US opens probe on fatal crash

Inc shares fell more than 9 percent on Wednesday following a downgrade by Moody's Investors Service, a probe by the of a recent fatal crash and concerns about

The sell-off came after tumbled 8.2 percent on Tuesday, the lowest close in almost a year. was trading on Wednesday at $258.44, down $20.74 a share, off a low of $252.10.

Late on Tuesday, Moody's Investors Service downgraded Tesla's credit rating to B3 from B2. Moody's said the ratings "reflect the significant shortfall in the production rate of the company's Model 3 electric vehicle." It also "faces liquidity pressures due to its large negative free cash flow and the pending maturities of convertible bonds."

has $230 million in convertible bonds maturing in November 2018 and $920 million in March 2019.

Moody's said its negative outlook for "reflects the likelihood that will have to undertake a large, near-term capital raise in order to refund maturing obligations and avoid a liquidity shortfall."

Moody's said is targeting weekly production of 2,500 Model 3 vehicles by the end of March, and 5,000 per week by the end of June, down from the company's year-earlier production expectations of 5,000 per week by the end of 2017 and 10,000 by the end of 2018.

declined to comment on the downgrade. The company plans to provide an update on next week.

In last week's accident, it was unclear if Tesla's automated control system was driving the car. The accident involved two other cars, the NTSB and police said.

vehicles have a system called Autopilot that handles some driving tasks. The 38-year-old of the died at a nearby hospital shortly after the crash.

Late Tuesday, said in a blog post it does "not yet know what happened in the moments leading up to the crash," but added that data shows owners have driven the same stretch of highway with Autopilot engaged "roughly 85,000 times... and there has never been an accident that we know of." The company statement did not say if the crashed vehicle had been in Autopilot mode.