The app is becoming the piece for loyalty to a brand: Becky Tasker

Make sure you are looking at how consumers are engaging with the website. Stickiness is very important as it can indicate if you need to optimise and improve, Becky Tasker tells Ritwik Sharma. When we look at the data you shared from the Adobe Digital Insights report (Japan + Asia Pacific Best of the Best 2016), could you point out any significant steps taken by the top performing companies? The data is anonymised, so I wouldn’t have specific use cases. But I will tell you that we did a survey in the US, where we asked consumers what makes a good smartphone ...