The Audi S5 and A5, like fire and ice

When you get to drive an elegantly sophisticated car for a very short duration on roads filled with people and other vehicles, you can either bawl throughout your drive or look for empty stretches and test the superb strength of its roaring engine. This was our dilemma when we stepped out of the Jaipur Airport and were handed the keys to the Audi A5 Sportback, the elegantly designed five-door family coupe with a very sporty profile. The low slung car with its singleframe grille gives a bold stance to the front end of the car while side air intakes have bold edges. I also ...