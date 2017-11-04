The best is yet to come for Hindalco

After Hindalco’s US subsidiary, Novelis, reported its best ever quarterly numbers and raised its FY18 Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) guidance by $50 million, all eyes were on Hindalco’s domestic (standalone) performance. Hindalco reported a better-than-expected operational performance in the September quarter (Q2), but the numbers fell short of estimates, thanks to one-off transactions. According to analysts, this shouldn’t put off investors, as the outlook for demand and pricing, both for the domestic business and Novelis, ...