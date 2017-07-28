The best of both worlds with the new Volvo V90

Station wagons or estates were never really popular in India. Now Volvo Auto India has brought in the Volvo V90 Cross Country, which is designed on the lines of an estate. I wondered why Volvo had to bring in such a model to India. But the magic unfolds the moment I get in and begin driving the vehicle. The Volvo V90 Cross Country is in a different league altogether when it comes to features, performance and off-road capabilities. The car sits on large 20 inches 10-spoke black and diamond cut wheels. The 245/45 R20 Pirelli P Zero tyres give it a confident look. ...