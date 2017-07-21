The driver was to meet growth aspirations of our people: Mukesh Butani

BMR Advisors, the boutique tax advisory firm, has brought the curtains down on its 13-year old journey. It said 300-odd tax professionals, including 21 partners, would join Deloitte, while the M&A and risk advisory practice (involving 12 partners, along with 100 professionals) would move to Non-executive chairman, spoke to Sudipto Dey about the reasons and his plans going ahead. Edited excerpts:

What was the trigger point?

We had an outstanding talent pool. The biggest driver was to meet the growth aspirations of our people. This drove us to look at big-four professional services firms.

Are there any non-compete clause? Bobby and you may decide to join hands again.

There are no non-compete clause. But we do not have the energy levels required to set up another professional When I started I was 39, now I am 52. If we wanted to start again, we would not have given it up.

What are Bobby and your plans?

Bobby has not issued any statement, but he will not be part of the combination. I will continue to work as an independent legal counsel.

What was the biggest turning point of the journey?

There was no turning point as such. During the 2008 global crisis many people did not give BMR a chance to survive. It was a recessionary point but we did fabulously well.