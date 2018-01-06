The eye-catcher: Driving the Audi A3 cabriolet is a thrilling experience

Winter in Delhi can be the beginning of a love affair with nature, especially when the sun is shining bright and you are behind the wheels of a convertible. When you driving a Vegas yellow coloured convertible with its top down, you somehow become the cynosure of all eyes. I loved every moment of it.

The beautiful and sporty looking Audi A3 cabriolet has a lightweight cloth top; the one we got had a black top. The electro-hydraulic drive raises or lowers the hood even at speeds up to 50kmph. On the design front, the car has a sculpted engine hood and integrated bumpers and comes ...