The good part is that the travel space is growing: ITC Hotels' Dipak Haksar

ITC Hotels, a 100-property chain, brought revenue of Rs 1,342 crore to the conglomerate in FY17, through the smallest of its business divisions. Dipak Haksar, chief executive of the division, speaks to Ajay Modi.

Edited excerpts: We have seen improvement in (your) hotel occupancy and rates but are these good enough for sustained growth? We do believe the third and fourth quarters will be more buoyant, the better numbers on account of more leisure and corporate travel. We hope to see some better growth in the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions) segment of ...