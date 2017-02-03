Company
Business Standard

The ITC Deveshwar built

Under Deveshwar, ITC's revenues have grown ten-fold to Rs 51,582 cr, PBT 33 times to Rs 14,958 cr

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

On February 5, when Yogesh Chander Deveshwar steps down from his joint capacity of chairman and chief executive officer, after a stint spanning more than two decades, he would be leaving, for his successor, a ITC very different from the one he inherited. Deveshwar donned the role of ITC's executive chairman in 1996. Since then, the company's revenues have grown ten-fold to Rs 51,582 crore and profit before tax 33 times to Rs 14,958 crore; total shareholder returns have grown at a compounded annual rate of 23.3 per cent. From fewer than a 100 SKUs in 1996, the distribution highway ...

On February 5, when Yogesh Chander Deveshwar steps down from his joint capacity of chairman and chief executive officer, after a stint spanning more than two decades, he would be leaving, for his successor, a ITC very different from the one he inherited. Deveshwar donned the role of ITC's executive chairman in 1996. Since then, the company's revenues have grown ten-fold to Rs 51,582 crore and profit before tax 33 times to Rs 14,958 crore; total shareholder returns have grown at a compounded annual rate of 23.3 per cent. From fewer than a 100 SKUs in 1996, the distribution highway ...

