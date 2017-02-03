The ITC Deveshwar built

Under Deveshwar, ITC's revenues have grown ten-fold to Rs 51,582 cr, PBT 33 times to Rs 14,958 cr

On February 5, when Yogesh Chander Deveshwar steps down from his joint capacity of chairman and chief executive officer, after a stint spanning more than two decades, he would be leaving, for his successor, a ITC very different from the one he inherited. Deveshwar donned the role of ITC's executive chairman in 1996. Since then, the company's revenues have grown ten-fold to Rs 51,582 crore and profit before tax 33 times to Rs 14,958 crore; total shareholder returns have grown at a compounded annual rate of 23.3 per cent. From fewer than a 100 SKUs in 1996, the distribution highway ...

Ishita Ayan Dutt