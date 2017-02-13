The Last Pay

Gary Cohn

Ex-Goldman Sachs president

$123 mn (Rs 818 crore)

Left the company to join Trump’s team to lead National Economic Council; will be given the amount, a combination of stock and cash



Rex Tillerson

Ex-ExxonMobil CEO

$180 mn (Rs 1,197 crore)

The amount which Tillerson’s former firm will give him. He joined Trump’s administration as secretary of state



Marissa Mayer

Yahoo! CEO

$55 mn (Rs 366 crore)

Yahoo! announced in April last year that it would pay the amount to CEO Marissa Mayer

if the company is sold



Jeff Smisek

Ex-United Airlines CEO

$28.6-mn (Rs 190 crore)

Jeff Smisek, CEO of United Airlines, reportedly stepped down with the severance pay

in September 2015



Carly Fiorina

Ex-HP CEO

$21 mn (Rs 140 crore)

Fiorina, who contested for 2016 prez election and was the CEO of HP between 1999 and 2005, was reportedly given the amount



Suresh Vaswani & Girish Paranjpe

Ex-Wipro CEOs

$1.55 mn (Rs 10 crore)

The amount which Wipro paid to ex-CEOs when T K Kurien was brought in as CEO



Francisco D'Souza

Cognizant CEO

$24 mn (Rs 160 crore)

The amount which Francisco D'Souza is entitled to get if his employment is terminated without a cause



Vishal Sikka

CEO

$10 mn (Rs 66 crore)

Vishal Sikka’s entitlement for severance



Source: Agencies