The latest version of Audi Q5 is more stylish and powerful than before

The new Audi Q5 has not only undergone a style transformation, but is also slightly more powerful than its predecessor. The designers have moved away from the straight line scheme and introduced a dash of curves to lend more attitude to this SUV. The side profile features a prominent belt line that has a flowing and curvy design.

The silhouette has a gradual and gentle slope backward and ends in a neat and curve at the back. The rear LED lamps come with dynamic turn indicators accompanied by a sophisticated design. The façade of the new Q5 sports modish LED headlamps with a ...