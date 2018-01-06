The Lexus NX 300h: Power, features make it unparalleled crossover SUV

The soon-to-be-launched Lexus NX 300h is essentially a hybrid crossover SUV with an angular front that has sharp headlamps and a separated section for horizontal L-shaped LED DRLs. Its spindle grille design is signature Lexus, consistent with the other models. The Japanese luxury carmaker is offering the NX 300h in two variants: Luxury and F-Sport.

Both get a unique pattern for the spindle grille. While the Luxury variant sports horizontal slats, the F-Sport gets a woven pattern rendering an almost 3D like impression. Sitting smack in the middle of the grille is the Lexus logo. A ...