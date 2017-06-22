The most expensive OnePlus 5 is still cheapest flagship smartphone

-
Taking inspiration from the iPhone 7 Plus, OnePlus has for the first time launched a dual-camera phone. The OnePlus 5 sports a 16 mega-pixel (MP) plus 20 MP rear dual-camera, which the company claims performs even better than the iPhone 7 Plus camera. Besides, features like dash charging and unibody all-metal design, fast fingerprint scanner and dual sim slots (no memory expansion slot) make it a complete hardware package. The screen continues to be 5.5 inches 1080p fullHD with only a minor improvement over the previous generation. On the software front, OnePlus comes with proprietary Oxygen OS with Nougat 7.1.1 underlying. The OS is similar to stock android OS with minor improvisations. It would be appealing to see if the company has managed to reduce bugs such as touch latency bug that plagued the earlier versions.
The OnePlus 5 is ergonomically-superior, making it is ease to hold despite its large-screen. The phone’s back and side looks are appealing and has it even has resemblance to iPhone 7 Plus. The front look isn’t a much bump up over previous models.
Downsides
Key features offered by other flagships but missing in the OnePlus 5 is the lack of waterproofing or wireless charging. Also, in the age of bezel-less displays, the OnePlus 5 top and bottom bezels look usually large. The company has slimmed the size bezels which is a saving grace. The phone comes in only two colours---variant of black and grey---both look quite identical.
The company, however, would be selling attractive cases which can add some colour to the device.
The shortcomings notwithstanding, the latest OnePlus continues to offer more bang for the buck just like its predecessors.
