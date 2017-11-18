The Nationalist charts L&T chairman A M Naik's journey

The Nationalist, a biography of A M Naik, chairman of Larsen & Toubro, by was launched here in Mumbai on Saturday.

Speaking at launch event, Naik said the book talked about his long journey from a little village in south Gujarat that brought him to the position where he was today.

Present at the event were Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra, and the guest of honour was Ajit Doval, national security advisor. Also in attendance was Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries.

Speaking of his 35 years of friendship with Naik, Ambani said the passion and devotion with which Naik worked was remarkable and his vision backed by strong execution helped him scale new heights. The two industrialists share a spiritual guru, Rameshbhai Oza, who was also present.

Fadnavis recounted the Maharashtra government’s association with L&T through iconic projects, like the latest Mumbai metro harbour line bagged today for over Rs 8,000 crore. “L&T was the first company that understood the defence segment in the right way and did not just look at it simply as a business,” Fadnavis pointed out.

Naik, aged 75, joined L&T in 1965, at Powai in Mumbai. His 50-year association with the company has fetched L&T a market capitalisation of over Rs 180,000 crore. The company provides direct and indirect employment to over one million people.