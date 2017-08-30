The new digital showroom is here: Maruti to woo buyers with 'ARENA'

The country's largest car maker on Wednesday announced the rebranding of its retail network across India, seeking to leverage on technology to keep pace with the changing preferences of its modern customer.



The company's showrooms selling mass market models will now operate under It currently sells premium products under the Nexa retail chain.



ARENA is a part of the company's "Transformotion 2.0 initiative", (MSI) said.



"This transformation at the showrooms will be in phases, and we hope to cover the entire channel in the next 3-5 years," MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa told reporters here.



To start with, the company is targeting to set up over 80 ARENA by March 2018.



Currently, MSI has 2,050 showrooms across 1,683 cities across selling nine cars every minute while engaging with 1.26 lakh customers each day.



" ARENA will enhance transparency and delight customers with an exciting purchase experience, seamlessly from the space to physical showrooms," Ayukawa said.





Emphasising on the role of technology, he said it "makes it possible for us to offer more convenience, more information, enhanced transparency and better service to our customers".MSI said today nearly 75 per cent car buyers in research online before deciding on a purchase.By connecting seamlessly the space world with the physical space at showrooms, MSI is seeking to redefine customer experience at its network, Ayukawa added.The new showrooms will have a blue signature design element and an active experience terrace along with valet service for car buyers.The rebranding is part of the company's strategy to meet its target of selling two million cars by 2020.