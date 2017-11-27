The right influencers can make or break brands: Terry Peigh

Influencer marketing, advocacy and reputation management are key means to promote brands today, Terry Peigh tells Sangeeta Tanwar. What are the key India findings of your global research study, “UnderNew Realities”, published by IPG in partnership with FCB Cogito India? The Indian consumer today probably is the most passionate, involved and evolved. She gets more satisfaction from the brand than consumers in other global markets.

For Indian consumers, the engagement with brands they use is much higher and joyful than others. What surprises us most ...