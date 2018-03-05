The search for a Hindi hit: How multiplex killed the Bollywood movie

Yashraj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan is the story of a gang of thugs who posed a challenge to the British Empire in India between 1790 and 1805. Vidhu Vinod Chopra Productions’ Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor is based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt.

Red Chillies Entertainment’s Zero tells the story of a dwarf-sized man played by Shah Rukh Khan in love with the actress Katrina Kaif. Zee Studios’ Manikarnika:The Queen of Jhansi is a biopic based on the eponymous queen played by Kangana Ranaut. These, among a dozen big ...