The target is to go to the next 100 million homes: Discovery's Karan Bajaj

We have an interesting and a particular challenge on hand — attracting a bigger denominator of consumers yet maintaining the dignity and essence of what Discovery is, Karan Bajaj tells Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. What is the big plan for reinventing Discovery? If you look at the Indian market with its 270 million homes, at the top end are five-10 million homes, 150-160 million in the middle and 100 million at the bottom. Discovery historically has had strong affinity to the top five-10 million households. And you know what’s happening there. (The audience is ...