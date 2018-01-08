There was a big gap between what we do and how we look: Srinivas Kandula

By 2018, every employee in India will be touched by one or more training programmes in emerging digital skills, Srinivas Kandula tells Sangeeta Tanwar Indian IT is now big on reskilling. What is Capgemini’s approach to reskilling? Capgemini in India is today a 100,000-people organisation and is the delivery backbone of the group.

As we grow in India, it is important for us to identify and train young potential leaders for the future. We are investing heavily in re-skilling our current workforce with new and emerging technologies for building a future ready ...