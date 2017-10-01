These car models boosted Maruti's sales by 9%, Hyundai's 17% in September

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a 9.3 per cent increase in total sales to 163,071 units, and Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said its domestic sales grew 17.4 per cent to 50,028 units in September.



In terms of domestic market, Maruti Suzuki’s sales stood at 151,400 units, 10.3 per cent more than 137,321 units in September 2016. The company, which had sold 149,143 units overall in the same month last year, saw its sales growing mainly on account of the compact segment – the Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno – which witnessed a jump of 44.7 per cent during the month to 72,804 units, against 50,324 units a year ago.



Hyundai’s domestic sales grew from 42,605 units in September 2016. Its director (sales & marketing) Rakesh Srivastava said September sales were boosted by success of the newly launched Verna. Over 6,000 units of the mid-sized sedan were sold during last month, he added.As for Maruti Suzuki, the sales of its mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, declined 13.3 per cent during the month on a year-on-year basis to 38,479 units from 44,395 units a year earlier. The sales of its mid-sized sedan Ciaz dropped 14.4 per cent to 5,603 units during the month.The company said that the sales of its utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza, rose 8 per cent to 19,900 units from 18,423 units in September 2016.The sales of vans -- Omni and Eeco -- increased marginally to 13,735 units, against 13,618 units in the year-ago period.Maruti Suzuki’s exports in September were down 1.3 per cent to 11,671 units, compared with 11,822 units in the same month last year.