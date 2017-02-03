This start-up's wearable medical device could be a boon for heart patients

You wake up to commotion – your mother’s woken up in the middle of the night and is having trouble breathing. She struggles to sit up, holding her hand to her chest. You rush her to the hospital. When you both get there, she feels fine. Every reading turns up normal. This is the third time this has happened this month.

This time’s different, though. A doctor hands you a triangular device with little sticky cups on the back. If this happens again, he says, come back, but stick this under her collarbone before you get here.

Two weeks later, you and Mom are on another run to the hospital. This time, when you get there, the doctor’s ready with a printout. “I know what to do,” he says.

This is how medical hardware start-up was able to help a patient in Delhi recently.

Once stuck on the body, Ten3T’s wearable monitoring device, Cicer, can measure ECG (electrocardiogram), heart rate, blood oxygen, and temperature. It’ll analyse those in real time and have a report ready in 30 seconds.





After getting his medical degree, Dr Sudhir Borgonha, co-founder of the Bangalore-based start-up, went to MIT to study management. Over time, he realised there was a huge space in medical tech that start-ups could fill.

Sudhir experienced regulatory problems with his last company, and then started with his newfound knowledge. With Rahul Shingrani and Prasad Bhat, he began developing two years ago with the aim of creating a medical-grade device that could be used to help patients.