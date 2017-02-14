This V-Day, Vistara announces fares starting Rs 899

Vistara, India’s newest and fastest growing full-service carrier, today announced a special five-day Valentine’s Day Sale, offering unbelievably low fares starting INR 899 all-inclusive on Economy Class for one way travel. As part of its ‘Affordable Luxury’ fares, the special Sale also offers up to 60% discount on Business Class fares and up to 40% on Premium Economy, a great opportunity for travellers to celebrate in style with their loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

Customers can choose from 20 destinations in India, including the recently launched Port Blair (Andamans), Amritsar, and Leh (Ladakh), as well as the newly launched Kolkata – Pune route, as they make their travel plans for the year.



Bookings under the Sale are open from February 13, 2017 to midnight of February 17, 2017 for travel between February 28, 2017 and September 20, 2017. Club Vistara members can enjoy an additional 10% off sales fares by using the Promo Code CV10 when making their booking on airvistara.com