Business Standard

Volkswagen's Thomas Kuehl named Nissan's new India President

Replaces Guillaume Sicard on Oct 1, will be responsible for both Nissan and Datsun brands

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Japanese automobile maker Nissan has appointed Thomas Kuehl president for its Indian operations, effective October 1. He is to replace Guillaume Sicard, who's moving to a new charge with alliance partner Renault. Kuehl joins Nissan from Volkswagen and will be responsible for all operations in both the Nissan and Datsun brands in this country.

“Nissan India is an increasingly important part of Nissan’s future growth plans,” said Peyman Kargar, chairman of Nissan’s Africa, Middle East and India region. 

Kuehl has had 22 years of automotive experience in different countries and different areas of the value chain. 

He's also been brand head of Skoda Auto India and executive director, corporate strategy, for the Volkswagen Group in this country.

Sicard's new charge at Renault is vice-president, sales and marketing, Asia-Pacific, and managing director, South Asia.


Kuehl brings more than 22 years of automotive experience in different countries and different areas of value chain, as well as a deep knowledge of the ...

