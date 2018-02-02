Thums Up goes global: Parent Coca-Cola to launch it in South East Asia

major Coca-Cola on Friday said it is planning to take the home-grown carbonated cola brand to South East Asia before launching it globally. "We are all set to take to other parts of South Asia possibly by March 2018," Coca-Cola India and South West Asia president T Krishnakumar said. is also the first Indian brand that will become a $1 billion (approximately Rs 640 billlion) brand much before the targeted timeline of 2020, the company officials said. is a 40 year-old brand which is with the US major for the past 26 years.

In 1993, Coca-Cola bought from Parle Bisleri Ltd. Coca-Cola has 40 brands in India including and Charged.