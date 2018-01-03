Thunder strikes

At the fag end of last year, Coca-Cola India celebrated the 40th anniversary of Thums Up by announcing the flagship brand’s first-ever variant. Now, the company has floated a high-octane television commercial (TVC) featuring actor Ranveer Singh with the message, “take charge”, to communicate the packaging of the new drink as one that promises “more thunder”.

In the minute-long ad, the actor is shown participating in an international car race. His car skids off while trying to overtake competitors and topples over before being brought to a halt. The ...