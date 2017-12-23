Thyssenkrupp staff gets job shield in Tata JV

German giant has announced a “negotiated settlement” with its workers to clear the way for its proposed joint venture (JV) with

As part of the agreement made with workers’ union IG Metall, employees have won a guarantee of job security until September 30, 2026. The union will now put the negotiated settlement to a vote at ThyssenKrupp’s sites in January 2018.

“In the group set up by the supervisory board, and trade union IG Metall have reached a negotiated settlement on the conclusion of a collective agreement. The agreement will set collectively agreed parameters for the planned combination of the European activities of and in a 50:50 JV,” the German major said in a statement.

Following the settlement, the company hopes to complete its JV with Tata by the end of next year. Its settlement with steelworkers applies to all of ThyssenKrupp’s German sites.

The collective agreement is to come into force with the start of the JV and apply for around eight years until September 30, 2026, it said.

had announced the formation of a JV of its European activities with in September. The new firm would have pro-forma sales of roughly €15 billion and employ around 48,000 people.

“The settlement corresponds with our understanding of corporate responsibility. It gives us the ability to achieve the economic advantages and synergies forecast for the JV and so create value as planned for and its shareholders. At the same time, we are providing the employees of the JV with good prospects for the future and securing jobs,” said Heinrich Hiesinger, chief executive officer of AG.

Oliver Burkhard, of AG, said, “We have agreed on the conclusion of a collective agreement that takes account of everything we attach importance to at ThyssenKrupp: A with the employee side in line with our corporate culture. This result does justice to the interests of the company and of our employees. It enables us to provide security for our workforce and creates good prospects for the JV.”

The company said it had given far-reaching assurances for site continuation, with the future of the majority of sites assured until September 30, 2026. Investments will continue to be made in the German sites at the present level. The company said its goal is to invest at least €400 million per year in the enhancement of production facilities.

will hold an interest in the JV for at least six years. At the same time a change to the shareholder structure, possibly as the result of an initial public offering, is not ruled out during this period. Alongside the retention of coal and codetermination in Germany, the collective agreement provides for the establishment of an employee executive committee, in which the board and employee representatives of the JV will discuss strategic issues three times a year.







STRATEGIC MOVE

