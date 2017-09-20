ThyssenKrupp deal new start for Tata Steel

What started as a mega acquisition by an Indian company to attain global scale ranking as the world’s fifth largest steel maker has ended in a joint venture (JV) that will be the second largest in Europe. Tata Steel’s acquisition of the Corus group in 2007 for £6.7 billion in enterprise value soon faced headwinds, following the global crises forcing it to cut costs, sell loss-making units, infuse capital and enhance profitability. Ten years later, after much restructuring and effort, Tata Steel is making a new start, with signing of a memorandum of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?