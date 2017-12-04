Tier-II cities to usher in second phase of retail revolution

The retail sector in tier-II and-III cities has witnessed a much higher investment of US$ 6,192 million between 2006 and 2017 as against US$ 1,295 million that came to tier I metro cities during the same period, according to a report titled, ‘Fuelling the Retail Revolution — The Paradigm of Emerging Cities’.

The report has been published by real estate consultants JLL India in association with the CII National Retail Summit, 2017. Highlighting the withdrawal of malls across tier 1 cities, the report identifies 20 cities including tier 2 cities such as Lucknow, Jaipur, ...