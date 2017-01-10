Tiger takes driver's seat at Flipkart

founders and have handed over the operational control of the company they built over the past decade to Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the nominee of marquee American investor Tiger Global.

Krishnamurthy was on Monday named the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the Bengaluru-based company. He replaced co-founder Binny Bansal, who was made the group CEO.

The change in top leadership takes place a year after then CEO was elevated as the chairman. is the largest investor in by value.

The Bansals losing out operational control of comes at a time when global rival Amazon, in which holds a minority stake, is stepping up investment in India in an attempt to overtake the Bengaluru-based e-commerce firm. In the current backdrop of consolidation, the latest development may free up options for investors to explore a deal to sell or merge it with global e-commerce players, eyeing to expand footprint in India, sources said.

has been elevated as the group CEO with mandates to look at strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and exploring new business areas. will continue to be the chairman.

“Last year, evolved as a group. We acquired Jabong and the consolidation is going on well. became a $1-billion run rate company and achieved around 80 per cent year-on-year growth. PhonePe has been another runaway success story with 40 per cent (UPI) Unified Payment Interface in the country,” stated.

Nitin Seth, a former India head of Fidelity offshore operations and currently the chief administrative officer at Flipkart, has been named the chief operating officer.

In the past one year, has rationalised costs, forcing high-cost executives to leave and looked at improving efficiency. Krishnamurthy, who had earlier led supply chain finance at Procter & Gamble and managed finances of eBay in Asia Pacific, was brought in June last year. He had taken over as head, category design organisation, to build a strategy to revive and raise fresh funds to gear up against Amazon.

lost its valuation from a peak of $15.2 billion after several mutual funds marked down the value of their investments in the company, while Bansals struggled to get new investors to maintain lead over Amazon.

Despite this, and Krishnamurthy mobilised resources to spring a fight back against Amazon’s aggressive push, to score higher sales during the festive season. The battle cost had forced Amazon’s international operations to post its highest losses in the September quarter.



Yet, Flipkart’s fight was being described as being led by Krishnamurthy. In an interview to Business Standard, had said he still commanded a role in the organisation.

“Kalyan (laughs) just came (from Tiger Global) couple of months ago, I don’t how he is running things from our side.. it (Flipkart) is neither run by Binny or Kalyan, it is teamwork,” Bansal had said in the September interview.

While has been promoting itself as a horizontal e-commerce player, it is focusing on the fashion vertical with the Flipkart- and Jabong combine, with two-thirds of market dominance.

Analysts say the shift in leadership was bound to happen.