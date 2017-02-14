Time to merge in media & entertainment space

Consolidation, not investment, was the dominant story of the media and entertainment (M&E) in 2016. That is what the numbers News Corporation’s VCCEdge put together for Business Standard suggest.

The total in media and entertainment plummeted to $231 million (Rs 1,547.7 crore) or just about one per cent of all private equity and other deals in 2016. It is also the lowest in past four years. However, mergers and acquisitions went up. One of the biggest M&A deals in media – the $1.12-billion (about Rs 7,500 crore) Dish TV and Videocon d2h merger – happened last year. The other is $385 million (Rs 2,600 crore) that Sony Pictures Networks paid to acquire Ten Sports from Zee.