How should startups keep great employees? Let them go

One out of five of my employees won’t be in their roles next year. And I couldn’t be happier.

Millennial hopping has understandably created a lot of hand-wringing in the HR world. According to LinkedIn, millennials now expect to change their jobs every 2.5 years—double the rate of Gen X. These days, candidates aren’t just switching jobs, they’re often switching industries.

But what if this isn’t a cause for alarm? What if it’s actually a strategic advantage for businesses?

Traditionally, employee retention has been considered one of the hallmarks of company health. I’d argue that’s still the case, but focusing blindly on retention actually misses the bigger picture. The metric we should be tracking is what I call people movement—the oxygen pulsing through a business.

The two-way street of people movement



For the right employees, an open people movement policy is a boon. The chance to learn new skills—and fast—is quickly expanding their professional toolkit and building a stronger resume. How important is this to employees today? Around 65 percent of millennials say that personal development is the most important factor on the job, according to a UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School study.



The simple truth is that if you don’t offer employees the option to change roles, you’re going to lose them.