Tips on social media marketing from Facebook

If you’re a marketer, you know how Facebook’s can help you target only those who want to see the content you want to share. But to do it effectively so that potential consumers see and interact with your ads is no turkey shoot. Rahul Gupta, Facebook’s Client Partner – South East Asia, gave us a primer at the Tech in Asia Singapore 2017 conference.

Mobile is increasingly becoming the center of where consumers spend time. This is great because “mobile will allow us to do personalised marketing at scale.

The rise of a new visual language

The human brain processes images 60,000 times faster than words. And so it just takes 30 milliseconds to create an impact with a visual. Gupta adds we have gone from an era of a text-based communication on mobile to visual, picture- and video-based communication.

You need 3 types of video feed

1. Don’t think linear

While growing up, most of us spend time with family and friends gathered around a TV at the same time. But not any more. “I can pull out my phone any time I want and watch the content I want. Our consumption is not linear any more,” Gupta points out.

2. Play more with immersive and engaging stories

For instance, launched a new ad format called Canvas early last year. This aimed to solve the problem of slow-loading webpages that frustrate users, often forcing them to abandon the page. Canvas lets advertisers use a mix of video, still images, text, and call-to-action buttons on mobile.

3. Think of stories, not duration

“An ad could be 3 seconds long, 30 seconds, or 3 minutes. The key is to get the story right,” he says.