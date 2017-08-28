Titan looks to expand digital footprint with an alliance with Amazon

Caught between a rapidly metamorphosing category and an evolving online marketplace, Titan, one of the oldest watch brands in the country is looking to build a larger digital imprint. Earlier this month, it announced an alliance with Amazon under its Global Selling Programme and; the company says, it is putting in place an omnichannel sales strategy. S Ravikant, CEO, Watches and Accessories, Titan Company says that somewhere in the world a Titan watch is being purchased every three seconds and the tie-up with Amazon will help the brand that turns 30 this year build on this. ...