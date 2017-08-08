Titan taps Amazon to enter US market

India’s largest watchmaker will tap into e-commerce giant Amazon’s global selling programme to begin shipping its products to customers in the US, even as it reinvents its product range locally to boost sagging sales.

will become the latest Indian brand to ride on the back of the global e-retail major. has already partnered with Amul, Fabindia and Manyavar, apart from thousands of smaller sellers.

S Ravikant, chief executive officer, watches and accessories, Titan, said, “E-commerce is the fastest growing channel for and the already has a mature e-commerce market.”

The watchmaker will kick off its business in the by introducing 500 models under the and brand names. The company says it will price its products between $30 and $300, and is looking to establish itself before the year-end holiday sales season.

Ravikant said would consider selling leather accessories, eyewear and bags from its many brands in the in the coming months, but for now the company was only targeting the $12-billion watch market in the country. The will be the first overseas market for where the company will begin selling online before it goes offline.

Gopal Pillai, director of seller services at India, said, “We have 65 million products listed by Indian sellers on Amazon’s global marketplace. Brands like Amul are doing very well and some of these sellers are seeing over 100 per cent year-on-year growth in sales on com.”

For selling in the US, will utilise Amazon’s own fulfilment services. The e-commerce firm will stock its products at its warehouses near buyers. said it would be able to ship out products to customers in the within two days and can even offer one-day delivery in metros.

While sells its watches in over 30 countries, only about 10 per cent of its annual sales is outside India. The company hopes sales in the will help drive exports.

In the quarter ended June, saw watch exports grow in But sales slowed in the West Asian market, where there is a large Indian diaspora. In the US, found that consumers were searching for the brand, which prompted both firms to partner.

Ravikant did not comment on the possibility of selling jewellery, the business that drives maximum revenues for in India, to customers in the “The offline market is very big and would require big pockets to enter. does that for us, that’s the value proposition,” he said.

In the 1990s, had explored selling in Europe by working with distributors in more than 12 countries but had to withdraw in 2007 after sustained losses and failure to create a dent in the market.