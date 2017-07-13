Company
We're eyeing 10% share of India's luxury car market by 2020: Volvo India MD

In a Q&A, Tom von Bonsdorff says the firm will launch electric cars in India by that year

Ajay Modi  |  New Delhi 

Swedish luxury car maker Volvo recently announced plans to assemble cars in India and said it would roll-out the first assembled product by the end of 2017. The domestic luxury car market is on a growth path and Volvo Auto India Managing Director Tom von Bonsdorff tells Ajay Modi the company is poised to command a 10 per cent share of the Indian luxury car market in three years. Edited excerpts: How has the company performed during the first half of 2017?   It has been a good first half. We are on track to meet the promises we made to headquarter on the volume and ...

We're eyeing 10% share of India's luxury car market by 2020: Volvo India MD

In a Q&A, Tom von Bonsdorff says the firm will launch electric cars in India by that year

Swedish luxury car maker Volvo recently announced plans to assemble cars in India and will roll out the first assembled product by end of 2017. The domestic luxury car market is on a growth path and Volvo Auto India managing director Tom von Bonsdorff tells Ajay Modi that the company is poised to command a ten per cent share of the Indian luxury car market in three years. Q)How has the company performed during the first half of 2017?A)It has been a good first half. We are on track to meet the promises we made to headquarter on the volume and network side. We have seen a growth of ten per cent in sales in first six months and we expect to exceed 2,000 units in 2017, growing 25 per cent over 2016. We are confident that the festive season will help us report a much higher growth in second half of 2017.Q)How has GST impacted Volvo cars?A)We have done adjustments on the price. Most products have seen a decline while some have seen an increase. Our scenario is a bit different as we bring ...
We're eyeing 10% share of India's luxury car market by 2020: Volvo India MD

In a Q&A, Tom von Bonsdorff says the firm will launch electric cars in India by that year

Swedish luxury car maker Volvo recently announced plans to assemble cars in India and said it would roll-out the first assembled product by the end of 2017. The domestic luxury car market is on a growth path and Volvo Auto India Managing Director Tom von Bonsdorff tells Ajay Modi the company is poised to command a 10 per cent share of the Indian luxury car market in three years. Edited excerpts: How has the company performed during the first half of 2017?   It has been a good first half. We are on track to meet the promises we made to headquarter on the volume and ...

